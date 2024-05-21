Entry List: 2024 General Tire 150

The ARCA Menards Series heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend for the running of the General Tire 150.

Thirty cars have entered the event and everyone will make the race, barring any changes to the entry list.

Sebastian Arias enters in a third car for Rev Racing, the No. 9. It’s Arias’ first ARCA appearance of the season and Rev’s first of the year with a third entry.

Cody Dennison moves from Fast Track Racing’s No. 11 to its No. 10, while Jayson Alexander makes his first main-series appearance in its No. 11.

Dean Thompson returns with Venturini Motorsports, but in a similar fashion as Dennison, he moves to a different car, the No. 20.

Tim Richmond’s family-owned No. 27 returns to the track, as does fellow family-owned ride No. 36, driven by Ryan Huff. Other family- or self-owned operations returning to the track include Will Kimmel‘s No. 69 and AJ Moyer‘s No. 88.

After driving the No. 31 for Rise Motorsports at Daytona International Speedway, Mitch Gibson returns in the car at Charlotte for his second start.

Gus Dean, who recently won the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway, will try to capture another checkered flag in the Venturini No. 55.

Hunter Deshautelle is back in the series in Bryan Dauzat‘s No. 57, and Austin McDaniel will be his teammate in the No. 75, making his series debut.

Carson Kvapil, a CARS Tour champion who recently finished second in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Dover Speedway, will be back behind the wheel of the part-time No. 82 car assembled by Pinnacle Racing Group.

CR7 Motorsports’ part-time No. 97 is back on track with Jason Kitzmiller, and Wayne Peterson Racing’s No. 06 boasts Con Nicolopoulos for the second time this year.

The ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 is scheduled for Friday, May 24 at 6 p.m. ET and will be aired live on FOX Sports 1. The race can also be live streamed on the Fox Sports App and heard on the Motor Racing Network.