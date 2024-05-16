Brad Keselowski broke his 110-race winless streak at Darlington Raceway. After securing his first NASCAR Cup Series win with his team, was this win a one-time thing or will it lead to more victories for Keselowski?
Also, was Tyler Reddick sliding up the track when he tried to pass Chris Buescher for the win with 10 laps to go?
Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas answers this week’s questions on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel.
About the author
Jared Haas joined the Frontstretch staff in May 2020. A graduate of Cedarville University in December 2019, Jared has been followed NASCAR since 2006.
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.