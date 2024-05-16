Race Weekend Central
2024mailboxthumbnaildarlington

(Graphic: Jared Haas)

NASCAR Mailbox: Rebuilt Brad Keselowski

Jared Haas

Brad Keselowski broke his 110-race winless streak at Darlington Raceway. After securing his first NASCAR Cup Series win with his team, was this win a one-time thing or will it lead to more victories for Keselowski?

Also, was Tyler Reddick sliding up the track when he tried to pass Chris Buescher for the win with 10 laps to go?

Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas answers this week’s questions on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel.

About the author

Newthumbnail

Jared Haas joined the Frontstretch staff in May 2020. A graduate of Cedarville University in December 2019, Jared has been followed NASCAR since 2006.

