Cam Waters Making NASCAR Cup Series Debut at Sonoma

RFK Racing announced May 14 that Australian V8 Supercars driver Cam Waters will make his first start in the NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma Raceway on June 9.

Waters will drive the team’s No. 60 car as an Open entry which does not guarantee a starting spot on the grid. However, he should make the race as long as the entry list does not exceed 40 cars.

The Stage 60 program has been used on occasion by RFK Racing to field part-time entries for select events.

Waters drives the No. 6 Ford Mustang GT for Tickford Racing, a fitting combination of car number and manufacturer given that RFK Racing fields the Dark Horse edition of the No. 6 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“This opportunity for me is a dream come true and one that I do not take lightly given the global audience of NASCAR and the Cup Series,” Waters said in a press release. “I’ve been fortunate to dip my toes into the NASCAR waters a bit this year and am excited to put my road-racing experience to the test this summer. It takes a village to make something like this come to fruition.”

His maiden voyage in the Cup Series won’t be his first NASCAR foray; he got his feet wet at Martinsville Speedway and Kansas Speedway earlier this year in the Craftsman Truck Series, finishing 30th and 19th, respectively, driving the No. 66 Ford for ThorSport Racing.

“Cam has certainly logged his share of miles the last couple of months flying back and forth from Australia, but he’s done a great job familiarizing himself with NASCAR and working with David Ragan in our simulator,” Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports said in a release. “It’s always exciting when we can have someone from another part of our global motorsports family compete in a different series, and we feel this is a great opportunity for him to showcase his talent. We’re grateful to RFK for initiating this Stage 60 program, and we’re looking forward to Sonoma.”

Waters is twice a runner-up in the point standings for the Repco Supercars Championship, most recently in 2022. He has 24 poles, 11 victories, and 45 podium finishes in 260 career starts. He also won the Australian Formula Ford Championship and the Supercars Development Series, the only driver to accomplish that feat.

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 will take place at Sonoma Raceway on June 9 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The race can be found on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.