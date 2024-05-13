Entry List: 2024 All-Star Race & Open

For the second consecutive season, North Wilkesboro Speedway will host the NASCAR All-Star Race.

There are 17 drivers locked into the main event, while 20 other drivers will fight to make the field through the All-Star Open. The top two finishers from the Open will make the main race, as well as the winner of the fan vote for a total of 20 entries.

The most notable driver locked in the main event is AJ Allmendinger. He is in the No. 16 for Kaulig Racing.

Shane van Gisbergen is not entered. He was eligible due to his win at the Chicago street course last year, but both Kaulig Racing and Trackhouse Racing elected not to field an additional car for him.

The only open team in the Open is MBM Motorsports. Timmy Hill is in the No. 66 for the team.

Two heat races, 60 laps each, will set the starting lineup on Saturday, May 18 at 5:20 p.m ET on FOX Sports 1.

The Open will run on Sunday, May 19 at 5:30 p.m. ET, while the All-Star Race will air at 8 p.m. ET. Both races can be watched on FS1.