Georgina the Mannequin Falls From Grace at Barber Motorsports Park

LEEDS, Ala. — One of the many oddities at Barber Motorsports Park met her demise during the NTT IndyCar Series’ Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix.

While Scott McLaughlin headed to victory lane on Sunday (April 28) after 90 laps of the 17-turn, 2.3-mile road course, he did so after the mannequin named Georgina fell from her perch beneath the bridge shortly before turn 8 as the field navigated through lap 52.

Georgina crashed to the grass besides the track leading to turn 8, providing quite an unusual sight to competitors and spectators alike.

There's a mannequin that hangs from the bridge at Barber Motorsports Park.



This year, it fell.



📺 : #INDYCAR | NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/u41clxZC1x — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) April 28, 2024

Georgina’s fate is currently unknown, as Luca Ghiotto struck her after the fall, crushing one of her hands. Track management later brought Georgina to the media center for her to mingle with McLaughlin.

The IndyCar safety team picked up Georgina under the full-course yellow that came out only a few laps later after Sting Ray Robb hit the tire barrier outside of turn 1.

Whatever else happens, seeing Georgina on the side of the road was an experience the fans at Barber and watching on TV will never forget.