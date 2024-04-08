Entry List: 2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

The ninth race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, held at Texas Motor Speedway, features 38 cars for 40 positions.

All 38 cars will make the event, barring any entry list changes.

Ty Dillon is behind the wheel of Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 for the second time in 2024 after Josh Williams drove the car at Martinsville. Dillon most recently finished 29th at Richmond.

Austin Hill makes his first Cup start of 2024, driving the No. 33 in a third entry for Richard Childress Racing. This is Hill’s seventh career Cup start and the first for RCR’s third car this season. Hill’s best Cup finish to date is 14th, achieved at Daytona last August.

Jimmie Johnson is back for his second start of 2024 and first since the Daytona 500, running the No. 84 for the team he co-owns, LEGACY Motor Club. Johnson finished 28th in the 500 in the same car.

The 2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 will run Sunday, April 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the race on FOX Sports 1.