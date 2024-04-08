Entry List: 2024 Andy’s Frozen Custard 300

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Texas Motor Speedway for the series’ eighth race of 2024, where there are 38 cars for 38 positions.

All 38 cars will make the race, barring any entry list changes.

Patrick Emerling is running the No. 07 in his sixth Xfinity start of the season for SS-Green Light Racing. All five previous starts for him have come in this car, with the most recent being a 36th at Richmond Raceway. Myatt Snider finished 19th in this car’s latest attempt at Martinsville Speedway.

David Starr is back for his second Xfinity attempt of the season, this time as Emerling’s teammate in the No. 14 for SS-Green Light. Starr failed to qualify for the opening round at Daytona International Speedway in the MBM Motorsports’ No. 66. Logan Bearden drove the No. 14 each of the previous two races.

Daniel Dye makes his second start in Kaulig Racing’s No. 10 car. This Dye’s fourth career Xfinity Series start, as he has now made two starts in each of the last two seasons. His first run in Kaulig’s No. 10 was a 27th at Daytona.

Ryan Truex is in the No. 20 at Joe Gibbs Racing for his third Xfinity start of the season and first in this particular car. Truex drove JGR’s No. 19 entry his first two starts, with a best result of ninth at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Aric Almirola won the most recent round at Martinsville in this car.

Joey Gase returns to the No. 35 for his own team after Akinori Ogata drove the car at Martinsville.

Chad Finchum is making his first Xfinity start of the season, driving the No. 66 for MBM Motorsports. MBM has yet to qualify for any Xfinity races thus far.

Josh Bilicki is in the No. 92 for DGM Racing, his fourth Xfinity start of the season. Dexter Bean finished 20th in this car at Martinsville.

The 2024 Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 will run Saturday, April 13 at 1:30 p.m. ET. The race can be viewed on FOX Sports 1.