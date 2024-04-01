Entry List: 2024 Cook Out 400

The eighth race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, contested at Martinsville Speedway, features 37 cars for 40 positions.

All 37 cars will make the race, barring any entry list changes.

Josh Williams will run Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 this week after Ty Dillon drove it at Richmond Raceway. This is Williams’ second start in Kaulig’s second Cup car in 2024.

MBM Motorsports returns to the track with its No. 66 entry as the only open car of the week. Its driver has not yet been announced.

The 2024 Cook Out 400 will run Sunday, April 7 at 3 p.m. ET. Viewers can watch the race on FOX Sports 1.