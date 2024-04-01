Entry List: 2024 Cook Out 400

The eighth race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, contested at Martinsville Speedway, features 37 cars for 40 positions.
All 37 cars will make the race, barring any entry list changes.
Josh Williams will run Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 this week after Ty Dillon drove it at Richmond Raceway. This is Williams’ second start in Kaulig’s second Cup car in 2024.
MBM Motorsports returns to the track with its No. 66 entry as the only open car of the week. Its driver has not yet been announced.
Cup Martinsville Entry List
The 2024 Cook Out 400 will run Sunday, April 7 at 3 p.m. ET. Viewers can watch the race on FOX Sports 1.
Kevin Nix has been with Frontstretch since February 2023. Hailing from Gilbert, Arizona, his dream is to be in the NASCAR media sphere full-time. He is a video assistant, working on the back end to streamline video and audio quality of all at-track interviews. Nix also writes about news every Monday for the site.
Nix graduated with a Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in Phoenix, Arizona. He also has bachelor's degrees in Communications and Political Science. In his downtime, he likes to read, play video games and take walks in the Arizona weather - when it's not too hot.