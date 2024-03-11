Entry List: 2024 Food City 500

The fifth NASCAR Cup Series race of the 2024 season, held at Bristol Motor Speedway, features 36 cars vying for 40 positions.

All 36 cars will make the field as a result, barring any entry list changes.

AJ Allmendinger returns to the No. 16 for Kaulig Racing, his second race of the season after he finished sixth in the Daytona 500.

The No. 16 features the only driver change from last week’s race at Phoenix Raceway.

The 2024 Food City 500 will run on Sunday, March 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The race can be viewed on FOX.