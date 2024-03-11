Entry List: 2024 Food City 500

The fifth NASCAR Cup Series race of the 2024 season, held at Bristol Motor Speedway, features 36 cars vying for 40 positions.
All 36 cars will make the field as a result, barring any entry list changes.
AJ Allmendinger returns to the No. 16 for Kaulig Racing, his second race of the season after he finished sixth in the Daytona 500.
The No. 16 features the only driver change from last week’s race at Phoenix Raceway.
Cup Bristol Entry List
The 2024 Food City 500 will run on Sunday, March 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The race can be viewed on FOX.
About the author
Kevin Nix has been with Frontstretch since February 2023. Hailing from Gilbert, Arizona, his dream is to be in the NASCAR media sphere full-time. He is a video assistant, working on the back end to streamline video and audio quality of all at-track interviews. Nix also writes about news every Monday for the site.
Nix graduated with a Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in Phoenix, Arizona. He also has bachelor's degrees in Communications and Political Science. In his downtime, he likes to read, play video games and take walks in the Arizona weather - when it's not too hot.
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.