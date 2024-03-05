Chris Buescher’s Team Penalized After Vegas Loose Wheel

NASCAR penalized RFK Racing’s No. 17, driven by Chris Buescher in the NASCAR Cup Series, following a loose wheel incident during last weekend’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Buescher crashed out of the race early in the running when his entry pounded the wall after the right front wheel detached from the car.

Consequently, the team’s jackman, Nicholas Patterson, and front tire changer Jakob Prall have been suspended for the next two Cup races at Phoenix Raceway and Bristol Motor Speedway.

Similarly, two NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and one NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series organization were each penalized for having a loose lug nut at Vegas.

In Xfinity, No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet crew chief Phillip Bell and No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet crew chief Andrew Abbott were both fined $5,000 for their violations. Brandon Jones pilots the No. 9, while Leland Honeyman drives the No. 42.

No. 98 ThorSport Racing Ford crew chief Joe Shear Jr. was also fined $2,500 by NASCAR due to Ty Majeski‘s truck having the violation.