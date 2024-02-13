Noah Gragson Carrying Black Rifle, Ranger Boats Sponsorship for Multiple Races

Noah Gragson will start the 2024 season with familiar sponsors Black

Rifle Coffee Company and Ranger Boats, which will sponsor his No. 10 in the NASCAR Cup Series for multiple races, Stewart-Haas Racing announced Feb. 13.

The sponsorship duo follows Gragson into the NASCAR Cup Series after supporting him for a large part of his NASCAR Xfinity Series career at JR Motorsports.

Black Rifle also sponsored Gragson in the Cup Series in 2023 during his tenure with Legacy Motor Club.

TrueTimber and Winchester Repeating Arms will also be onboard the No. 10 SHR Ford for the Daytona 500

The quartet of backers will appear on Gragson’s Dark Horse Mustang multiple times in 2024, including at Atlanta Motor Speedway the following weekend.

Gragson is a 13-time winner in the Xfinity Series and has 39 Cup starts to his credit, including one top five and one top 10. His best finish in 2023 was a 12th-place run at Atlanta.