AM Adds Klutch Vodka in Multi-Year Sponsorship

Klutch Vodka will sponsor AM Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in what was announced as a multiyear partnership, AM announced Feb. 13.

The spirit maker’s colors will adorn the No. 15 Ford driven by Hailie Deegan in the United Rentals 300 on Saturday, as well as at this year’s race on the Chicago street course, the October event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and the final two races of the season at Martinsville Speedway and Phoenix Racewa.

“I am thrilled to represent Klutch Vodka as a new partner for AM Racing, starting this weekend at Daytona,” Deegan said. “Having a partner that provides a premium product is amazing, but it becomes even more special when you couple that with their Klutch Kares initiatives.

“I am proud to carry the Klutch Vodka colors on our No. 15 Ford Performance Mustang and look forward to growing our partnership and relationships for years to come.”

“There are a lot of great things happening behind the scenes at AM Racing, and the addition of Klutch Vodka is just the latest,” AM President Wade Moore aded. “We are confident we can build on our successes from our rookie season and put Hailie in contention to contend for strong finishes and an appearance in the Xfinity Series playoffs.”

AM enters its second full season of Xfinity competition after finishing the 2023 season 17th in owner points with the No. 25. Those points have been transferred to Deegan’s No. 15 ride as she embarks on her maiden voyage as a rookie in the Xfinity Series; the No. 25 will run part time.

Deegan has one Xfinity start under her belt, a 13th-place finish in 2022 at Las Vegas.

The California native competed full time in 2023 in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, finishing 17th in points for Thorsport Racing while scoring five top-10 finishes.