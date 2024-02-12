CITGARD Rejoins Todd Gilliland, FRM As 2024 Sponsor

CITGARD returns to Front Row Motorsports for two races as a NASCAR Cup Series primary sponsor with Todd Gilliland in 2024, FRM announced Feb. 12.

The CITGO Petroleum brand is sponsoring Gilliland and the No. 38 car for the second time, as it served as a sponsor for Gilliland’s rookie Cup season in 2022.

CITGARD will serve as primary sponsor at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 17 and Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sept. 8.

It will also serve as associate sponsor for all other Cup Series races in 2024 on the No. 38 car.

“It’s awesome to have CITGARD return to Front Row Motorsports this season,” Gilliland said in a team release. “We need a reliable, heavy duty engine lubricant when traveling thousands of miles from track to track and CITGARD is just that – reliable. I want to thank everyone at CITGARD for returning to our race program.”

Gilliland improved on his rookie season in 2023, as he nabbed four top 10s with two additional 11th-place finishes in the sophomore campaign.