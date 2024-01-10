CJ McLaughlin Running Partial Schedule for RSS

CJ McLaughlin will drive multiple races for RSS Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, beginning at Daytona International Speedway, RSS announced Jan. 10.

McLaughlin will run the No. 38.

The remainder of his schedule for the year was not announced.

McLaughlin moved to RSS midseason in 2023 after starting the year driving part time for Emerling-Gase Motorsports.

In 10 starts in 2023, he earned a pair of 13th-place finishes at Talladega Superspeedway and Martinsville Speedway.

Ryan Sieg, Kyle Sieg and Blaine Perkins will run for the team full time.

Frontstretch initially reported that Frankie Muniz was linked to RSS for 2024, per multiple sources. At the time, RSS tweeted it had not yet signed any drivers outside of Ryan Sieg and Muniz denied a deal had been done. Muniz’s plans for the year have not yet been officially confirmed.