CJ McLaughlin Running Partial Schedule for RSS

CJ McLaughlin will drive multiple races for RSS Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, beginning at Daytona International Speedway, RSS announced Jan. 10.
McLaughlin will run the No. 38.
The remainder of his schedule for the year was not announced.
McLaughlin moved to RSS midseason in 2023 after starting the year driving part time for Emerling-Gase Motorsports.
In 10 starts in 2023, he earned a pair of 13th-place finishes at Talladega Superspeedway and Martinsville Speedway.
Ryan Sieg, Kyle Sieg and Blaine Perkins will run for the team full time.
Frontstretch initially reported that Frankie Muniz was linked to RSS for 2024, per multiple sources. At the time, RSS tweeted it had not yet signed any drivers outside of Ryan Sieg and Muniz denied a deal had been done. Muniz’s plans for the year have not yet been officially confirmed.
About the author
Rutherford is the managing editor of Frontstretch, a position he gained in 2015 after serving on the editing staff for two years. At his day job, he's a journalist covering music and rock charts at Billboard. He lives in New York City, but his heart is in Ohio -- you know, like that Hawthorne Heights song.
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.