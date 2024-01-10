Corey Heim Returning to Hunt Part Time

Corey Heim will again run a part-time NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule for Sam Hunt Racing in 2024, SHR announced Jan. 10.

Heim will pilot the No. 26 starting at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The rest of his schedule was not revealed.

“I can’t wait to join Sam Hunt Racing again in 2024,” Heim said in a team release. “I saw improvement throughout every start I made with SHR in 2023 from top to bottom, including in myself as a driver. That’s really what I’m looking for in a partnership — the constant push to be better, and I know SHR will continue to make that their goal in 2024.

“It really excites me as a driver to be part of a group like this. I’m looking forward to building this year together and contending for wins.”

“Everyone at Sam Hunt Racing is excited to have Corey back with us at an expanded capacity in 2024,” team owner Sam Hunt added. “Corey is a young man that I’ve been a vocal believer in for years now, and I know he will be a driver that can grow into a staple of our Xfinity Series program. He embraces and believes in our group, and he is willing to put the work in to grow with us and compete at the highest level possible.”

Heim is the first driver to be announced to SHR for 2024. The team fielded the Nos. 24 and 26 full time in 2023.

Heim will also drive the No. 11 for TRICON Garage full time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for the second straight year, as previously reported.

In 2023, Heim earned one top 10 in four Xfinity starts, all in SHR’s No. 24. He also scored three wins, 12 top fives and 19 top 10s en route to a third-place finish in Truck points.