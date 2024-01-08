Jake Finch Adds to ARCA Schedule With Venturini

Jake Finch will run multiple races with Venturini Motorsports in the ARCA Menards Series in 2024 in addition to his already-announced start with the team at Daytona International Speedway, Venturini announced Jan. 8.

In addition to his start at Daytona, Finch will also drive for Venturini in the main-series events at Talladega Superspeedway, Kansas Speedway, Salem Speedway, Michigan International Speedway and Watkins Glen International.

“I am super excited to be back at Venturini Motorsports in 2024 and to be able to work with Shannon (Rursch), Kevin (Reed Jr.) and the rest of the Venturini Motorsports group again,” Finch said in a team release. “We had some strong performances last year, and being able to win at Dover Motor Speedway was a huge step for me, but I have a lot to learn and things to get better at.”

Finch will also make starts for Venturini in the ARCA Menards Series West at Irwindale Speedway, Portland International Raceway and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

“Jake is a wonderful kid,” team owner Billy Venturini added. “I love him. He comes from a storied family and background. James Finch came to us and we knew it was a great fit. I have a lot of respect for James, and for him to trust us with the development of his son was an honor. I feel like Venturini Motorsports is where Jake is most at home, and he fits with the program. We expect good things for him this season.”

Finch’s car number for all races was not announced in the release.

In five ARCA Menards Series East starts in 2023, Finch scored a win, four top fives and five top 10s.

He also earned two top fives and five top 10s in six main-series appearances.