Bayley Currey Joining Niece Full Time in 2024

Bayley Currey will drive full time for Niece Motorsports in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2024, the team announced Oct. 26.

Currey will drive the No. 41, a truck he has competed in part time this year.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to race for Niece Motorsports full time next season,” Currey said in a team release. “Al [Niece, team owner] and everyone at Niece Motorsports have always been good to me, so it means a lot to get to race for them next year. I’ve been working in the shop for the majority of this season, so I’ve seen firsthand the preparation that goes into bringing quality Chevrolets to the track every week. I’m looking forward to running up front and contending for wins.”

In 10 starts for Niece in the No. 41 this season, Currey has earned three top fives and four top 10s, with his best finish coming at Atlanta Motor Speedway in fourth.

“Bayley is incredibly talented and we are excited to have him on board full time next year,” Niece GM Cody Efaw added. “Bayley has been in the shop this season working alongside everyone here. He puts in the work on and off the track, and it continues to show in his performance. We have high expectations next season across the board at Niece Motorsports.”

Next season will mark Currey’s first full-time attempt in the Truck Series but will add to his previous total of 43 Truck appearances since 2017.

Sponsorship will be announced in early December for the No. 41, per the release.

Currey joins Matt Mills as Niece’s announced drivers for 2024. In 2023, the team has fielded three full-time trucks plus the part-time No. 44.