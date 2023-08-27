Grant Enfinger On Pole for Truck Milwaukee Return

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Grant Enfinger will start on the pole for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ Clean Harbors 175 at The Milwaukee Mile after turning the fastest time in qualifying Aug. 27.

Enfinger sped away with a speed of 122.848 mph.

It is his first pole of the season, and his sixth career pole in the series.

Starting alongside Enfinger is rookie Nick Sanchez, who begins on the front row for the sixth time this year. Both drivers are looking to advance to the next round in the Truck playoffs.

Carson Hocevar, Taylor Gray and Daniel Dye round out the top five. Dye’s fifth-place qualifying effort is a career best and, along with Enfinger’s pole effort, comes on the heels of GMS Racing announcing earlier this week the closure of its program at the end of the season.

Christian Eckes, Chase Purdy, Corey Heim, Jake Garcia and Ben Rhodes complete the top 10.

Dexter Bean is the lone truck to fail to qualify.

Coverage for the Clean Harbors 175 at The Milwaukee Mile begins at 4 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio and MRN.

