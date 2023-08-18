Through the Gears: Watkins Glen Betting Preview

Mark Harris makes his return as host of this week’s Through the Gears episode alongside Dalton Hopkins.

To open up the show, Hopkins gives his thoughts on how difficult it is to handicap back-to-back winners as well as an unexpected winner three weeks in a row.

The two then discuss what kind of racing we should expect this weekend at Watkins Glen International coming fresh off a one-caution, green flag race. As always, the outright board is up next on the docket and Harris and Hopkins hit a few drivers with favorable odds pre practice and qualifying. After talking a few drivers with longer odds, the two breakdown how and when to bet Chase Elliott this week.

Harris wraps up the episode giving out a +135 best bet this week with a guy who has run an absurd amount of laps inside the top five this year on road courses.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article