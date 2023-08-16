Race Weekend Central
MailboxIndy

(Graphic: Jared Haas)

NASCAR Mailbox: Who Gets in by Points If There Are 2 New Winners?

Jared Haas

With Michael McDowell securing a playoff spot at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, three spots are still up for grabs. If there are two new winners at Watkins Glen International and Daytona International Speedway, who would make the playoffs on points between Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick?

Trey Lyle then asks Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas about his favorite road course ringer.

Haas answers this week’s questions on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel. Find out the answers in the video below.

