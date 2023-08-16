NASCAR Mailbox: Who Gets in by Points If There Are 2 New Winners?

With Michael McDowell securing a playoff spot at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, three spots are still up for grabs. If there are two new winners at Watkins Glen International and Daytona International Speedway, who would make the playoffs on points between Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick?
Trey Lyle then asks Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas about his favorite road course ringer.
Haas answers this week’s questions on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel. Find out the answers in the video below.
About the author
Jared Haas joined the Frontstretch staff in May 2020. A graduate of Cedarville University in December 2019, Jared has been a Nascar fan since 2006. One of Jared's passion is recreating and creating Nascar cars for video games.
