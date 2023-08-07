Entry List: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course this weekend for the Pennzoil 150.

42 cars will try to make the race, meaning four drivers will not get an attempt at kissing the bricks.

AJ Allmendinger will once again be competing in both the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series, as he will be back in the No. 10 for Kaulig Racing this weekend. Ty Gibbs will join him as well in the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19.

Meanwhile, Ross Chastain looks to join his fellow Cup drivers in the No. 91 Chevrolet for DGM Racing after managing a seventh-place finish at Michigan International Speedway last weekend.

Camden Murphy will be attempting to make his first Xfinity Series start since 2019 and will be driving the SS-Green Light Racing No. 08 Chevrolet.

Josh Bilicki will also be double-dipping this weekend and will drive the No. 36 for DGM Racing.

Miguel Paludo is back in the Xfinity Series for the first time since the Chicago Street Race and will be back in the No. 88 car for JR Motorsports.

Conor Daly returns to NASCAR and will attempt to make the race in the No. 44 for Alpha Prime Racing. Jeffrey Earnhardt will not be running in the Xfinity Series race this weekend.

The other Alpha Prime car, the No. 45, will be piloted by Sage Karam.

The other SSGLR car will be piloted by England’s Katherine Legge. It will be her second Xfinity Series attempt of the year as she ran at Road America. She will once again be driving the No. 07.

Alex Labbe will be in the No. 35 for Emerling Gase Motorsports.

Kyle Weatherman will drive the JD Motorsports No. 4 this weekend as he steps out of the No. 91 that he drove at Michigan last Saturday.

The No. 34 for Jesse Iwuji Motorsports is currently TBA, but Andre Castro has been announced to drive that car, attempting to make his second start in the Xfinity Series.

Preston Pardus will try to make his first Xfinity start since Chicago and will hop into the No. 50 entry for Pardus Racing Inc.

The No. 53 for Emerling Gase is still marked as TBA at this moment.

Will Rodgers will drive the No. 66 for Motorsports Business Management and will try for his first Xfinity start since 2022.

The Pennzoil 150 at Indianapolis will take place at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 12, and will be broadcast on USA Network.

