Entry List: 2023 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

The NASCAR Cup Series is joined this weekend by worldwide talents at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.

39 cars have been entered, meaning all cars will make the field if the list does not change.

Several worldwide stars will be participating in this weekend’s race, including Australian Brodie Kostecki, current points leader of the Repco V8 Supercars Championship, who will be driving the No. 33 Camaro for Richard Childress Racing.

Third in Supercars Championship points is Shane Van Gisbergen, who is back after shocking the racing world back in July by winning his debut Cup Series start at Chicago, giving himself a one hundred percent win rate. He will be back in the No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet and will also be double-dipping, as he will be making his CRAFTSMAN Trucks Series and NASCAR oval racing debut.

Kamui Kobayashi will join 23XI Racing in the No. 67 Toyota previously driven by Travis Pastrana in the Daytona 500. Kobayashi drives for Toyota Gazoo Racing in the FIA World Endurance Championship and will bring a stacked skillset to the Cup Series field.

Andy Lally of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship also returns to the Cup Series to drive the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford Mustang for the first time since Chicago.

Meanwhile, 2009 Formula One champion Jenson Button will return to the other RWR entry, the No. 15.

Austin Hill will drive in his fourth Cup race of the season as he prepares to enter the series. He will once again be behind the wheel of the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet.

The Legacy Motor Club No. 42 is currently as Noah Gragson still remains indefinitely suspended as of now.

Catch the Cup Series racing action at the Brickyard on NBC at 2:30 p.m. on August 13.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article