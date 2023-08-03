Chase Briscoe Competing in Eldora SRX Race

Chase Briscoe will compete at Eldora Speedway in the Camping World SRX Series’ next race on Aug. 10, ESPN announced during its broadcast of the series Aug. 3 at Berlin Raceway.

According to SRX, he will drive the No. 57 with sponsorship from HighPoint.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver won the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Eldora in 2018.

This will be the first SRX event for Briscoe. He is currently 31st in Cup points with no victories on the year.

Briscoe joins part-timers Ron Capps, Tony Kanaan, Austin Dillon and Matt Kenseth at Eldora in addition to the series’ full-time drivers.

The race will be held Thursday, Aug. 10, at 9 p.m. ET via ESPN.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article