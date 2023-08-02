Paul Tracy Not Returning to SRX This Season

Paul Tracy will not return to the Camping World SRX Series for the remainder of the 2023 season, SRX CEO Don Hawk confirmed in an Aug. 2 media call, per Matt Weaver.
Tracy was suspended by the series following an on-track incident at Pulaski County Motorsports Park that involved Josef Newgarden, Hailie Deegan and Ken Schrader.
“We take issues regarding driver safety extremely seriously at SRX,” Hawk said at the time. “This is not a decision we take lightly. It is our responsibility to ensure that we foster a competitive, and most importantly, a safe racing environment. I have been in contact with Paul directly and we appreciate his cooperation on this matter.”
Former NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Johnny Benson will step to complete the field this week, with a replacement driver for the following two races to be announced at a later date.
