Paul Tracy Hit With SRX Suspension after Pulaski Incident

Paul Tracy has been suspended in the Camping World SRX Series in relation to yesterday’s on-track incident at Pulaski County Motorsports Park, SRX announced July 28.

Tracy caused a late race incident collecting Ken Schrader, Josef Newgarden, Marco Andretti and Hailie Deegan.

“We take issues regarding driver safety extremely seriously at SRX,” Don Hawk, SRX CEO, said in a release. “This is not a decision we take lightly. It is our responsibility to ensure that we foster a competitive, and most importantly, a safe racing environment. I have been in contact with Paul directly and we appreciate his cooperation on this matter.”

It was not announced how long the suspension would be for Tracy.

