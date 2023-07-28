Paul Tracy Hit With SRX Suspension after Pulaski Incident

Paul Tracy has been suspended in the Camping World SRX Series in relation to yesterday’s on-track incident at Pulaski County Motorsports Park, SRX announced July 28.
Tracy caused a late race incident collecting Ken Schrader, Josef Newgarden, Marco Andretti and Hailie Deegan.
“We take issues regarding driver safety extremely seriously at SRX,” Don Hawk, SRX CEO, said in a release. “This is not a decision we take lightly. It is our responsibility to ensure that we foster a competitive, and most importantly, a safe racing environment. I have been in contact with Paul directly and we appreciate his cooperation on this matter.”
It was not announced how long the suspension would be for Tracy.
About the author
Wyatt Watson has been an avid fan of NASCAR since 2007 at the age of 8. He joined Frontstretch in February 2023 after serving in the United States Navy for five years as an Electronic Technician Navigation working on submarines. Wyatt writes breaking NASCAR news and contributes to columns such as Friday Faceoff and 2-Headed Monster. Wyatt also contributes to Frontstretch's social media and serves as an at-track reporter.
Wyatt Watson can be found on Twitter @WyattGametime
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Once a spook always a spook.