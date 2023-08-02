NASCAR Mailbox: Who Can Make It From Below the Cut Line?

Chris Buescher secured his spot into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with a win at Richmond Raceway.

With four races left and four more spots up for grabs, who below the cut line can get into the top 16?

Also, can Buescher make it to the Final 4 and contend for the championship?

Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas answers this week’s questions on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel. Find out the answers in the video below.

