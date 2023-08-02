NASCAR Mailbox: Who Can Make It From Below the Cut Line?

Chris Buescher secured his spot into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with a win at Richmond Raceway.
With four races left and four more spots up for grabs, who below the cut line can get into the top 16?
Also, can Buescher make it to the Final 4 and contend for the championship?
Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas answers this week’s questions on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel. Find out the answers in the video below.
About the author
Jared Haas joined the Frontstretch staff in May 2020. A graduate of Cedarville University in December 2019, Jared has been a Nascar fan since 2006. One of Jared's passion is recreating and creating Nascar cars for video games.
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.