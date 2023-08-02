Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus & Donnie Allison to Be Inducted Into NASCAR Hall of Fame

Jimmie Johnson, Donnie Allison and Chad Knaus are the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s 2024 class, NASCAR announced Aug. 2.

Johnson and Knaus were inducted via the Hall of Fame’s Modern Era ballot, while Allison has been added from its Pioneers list.

Additionally, NASCAR announced that Janet Guthrie will be awarded the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.

Johnson, Knaus and Allison were all inducted in their first years on the ballot. Guthrie, meanwhile, was previously eligible for the Landmark Award.

Johnson is a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, with Knaus his crew chief during each of those titles in the No. 48 for Hendrick Motorsports.

Allison won 10 Cup races between 1966 and 1988. He joins brother Bobby Allison and nephew Davey Allison in the Hall of Fame.

Johnson is currently a co-owner and part-time driver at Legacy Motor Club in the Cup Series, while Knaus is Hendrick’s vp of competition.

Guthrie was the first woman to compete in both the Indianapolis 500 and Daytona 500, doing so in 1977. She was also the first woman to lead a lap in Cup competition and the first to race on a superspeedway. Her sixth-place result at Bristol Motor Speedway in 1977 is tied with Danica Patrick for the best result by a woman in series history.

The 2024 class will be inducted in January.

