Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus & Donnie Allison to Be Inducted Into NASCAR Hall of Fame

Jimmie Johnson, Donnie Allison and Chad Knaus are the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s 2024 class, NASCAR announced Aug. 2.
Johnson and Knaus were inducted via the Hall of Fame’s Modern Era ballot, while Allison has been added from its Pioneers list.
Additionally, NASCAR announced that Janet Guthrie will be awarded the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.
Johnson, Knaus and Allison were all inducted in their first years on the ballot. Guthrie, meanwhile, was previously eligible for the Landmark Award.
Johnson is a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, with Knaus his crew chief during each of those titles in the No. 48 for Hendrick Motorsports.
Allison won 10 Cup races between 1966 and 1988. He joins brother Bobby Allison and nephew Davey Allison in the Hall of Fame.
Johnson is currently a co-owner and part-time driver at Legacy Motor Club in the Cup Series, while Knaus is Hendrick’s vp of competition.
Guthrie was the first woman to compete in both the Indianapolis 500 and Daytona 500, doing so in 1977. She was also the first woman to lead a lap in Cup competition and the first to race on a superspeedway. Her sixth-place result at Bristol Motor Speedway in 1977 is tied with Danica Patrick for the best result by a woman in series history.
The 2024 class will be inducted in January.
About the author
Rutherford is the managing editor of Frontstretch, a position he gained in 2015 after serving on the editing staff for two years. At his day job, he's a journalist covering music and rock charts at Billboard. He lives in New York City, but his heart is in Ohio -- you know, like that Hawthorne Heights song.
A HOF that inducts Chad Knaus before Banjo Mathew’s and Smokey Yunnick must be funded by Rick ( I got a pardon ) Hendrick.
I don’t think Knaus drove NA$CAR as crazy as Yunick and that is why.
I think Ricky Rudd should be in there.
That’s that same Rick Hendrick that bought his way out of 10 years in prison for money laundering many moons ago. (Haven’t heard him talk about leukemia in years.) Money buys alot. Including nascar favoritism