#20: Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Sirius XM Toyota Camry, #23: Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, McDonald's Toyota Camry, #18: Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Interstate Batteries Toyota Camry, #22: Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang, #2: Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Discount Tire Ford Mustang, #8: Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing, Guaranteed Rate Chevrolet Camaro, #19: Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry, #5: Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro, #11: Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx Freight Toyota Camry, #43: Erik Jones, Petty GMS Motorsports, FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro, #45: Ty Gibbs, 23XI Racing, Monster Energy Toyota Camry, #16: Noah Gragson, Kaulig Racing, Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Camaro, #9: Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, UniFirst Chevrolet Camaro

(Photo: NKP)

Entry List: 2023 Firekeepers Casino 400

Taylor Kornhoff

The NASCAR Cup Series arrives at the fast straights of Michigan International Raceway this weekend for the Firekeepers Casino 400.

Thirty-seven cars will attempt to start the event this weekend, meaning as long as the list does not change, all entries will make the event.

Cole Custer returns to the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing entry after Ryan Newman took it for a spin at Richmond Raceway last weekend. This marks Custer’s fourth race for RWR this season.

Austin Hill will pilot the No. 62 Chevrolet for Beard Motorsports for his third Cup start of the season.

Josh Bilicki is in the No. 78 for Live Fast Motorsports.

Michigan Cup Entry List

Coverage for the Firekeepers Casino 400 will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 6, and will air on USA Network.

