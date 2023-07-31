Entry List: 2023 Firekeepers Casino 400

The NASCAR Cup Series arrives at the fast straights of Michigan International Raceway this weekend for the Firekeepers Casino 400.

Thirty-seven cars will attempt to start the event this weekend, meaning as long as the list does not change, all entries will make the event.

Cole Custer returns to the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing entry after Ryan Newman took it for a spin at Richmond Raceway last weekend. This marks Custer’s fourth race for RWR this season.

Austin Hill will pilot the No. 62 Chevrolet for Beard Motorsports for his third Cup start of the season.

Josh Bilicki is in the No. 78 for Live Fast Motorsports.

Coverage for the Firekeepers Casino 400 will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 6, and will air on USA Network.

