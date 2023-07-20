Ryan Newman Is An SRX Winner Again at Stafford

Ryan Newman won the second race of the 2023 Camping World SRX Series season at Stafford Motor Speedway (July 20) after taking the lead from Daniel Suárez with six laps to go.

The win comes after Ryan Preece and Tony Kanaan, major players in the race, had late-race brake failures.

This is Newman’s second SRX win, with both of them coming at Stafford. His first victory also came after taking the lead with six laps left.

“It was tough these guys set a pretty good pace at the start there,” Newman said after the race. “So proud for this opportunity and everybody’s effort to get equal cars. We kept ours easy on the brakes at the start of the race, I guess maybe that was the difference.”

Behind Newman was Suárez, who took the lead after the second to last restart but couldn’t hold it. Marco Andretti, who came up through the field for a podium finish, finished third.

Ken Schrader took the inside with three laps to go to finish 4th and Greg Biffle rounded out the top five in a backup car after backing into the wall in heat one due to contact with Suárez.

The second heat saw Brad Keselowski take the win, followed by Preece, Newman, Andretti and Kanaan.

In the first heat it was Tony Stewart who took the victory, followed by Paul Tracy in second. Suarez, Hailie Deegan and Preece rounded out the top five.

The theme of the race ended up being brake conservation, as many drivers suffered from brake problems throughout the race. Preece fell from the lead to finish in dead last due to losing brakes after dominating half of the race from the pole position.

Tracy also found the wall after a brake failure, which resulted in the restart that saw Newman take the lead and an 11th place finish for Tracy.

Meanwhile, Kenny Wallace finished 9th in his SRX debut and Brad Keselowski finished in 10th due to being spun by Tracy.

SRX Stafford 2 Results

Ryan Newman Daniel Suárez Marco Andretti Ken Schrader Greg Biffle Bobby Labonte Tony Stewart Hailie Deegan Kenny Wallace Brad Keselowski Paul Tracy Tony Kanaan Ryan Preece

The series returns for race three next Thursday, July 27, at Motor Mile Speedway. Coverage is on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET.

