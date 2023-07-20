Race Weekend Central
NASCAR Mailbox: Can Chase Elliott Mathematically Make the Playoffs Still?

Jared Haas

Chase Elliott has climbed from 98 points below a playoff spot to within 60 points.

But is time running out for Elliott to make the playoffs by points? What track could Elliott score the win to lock himself into the playoffs?

With the ARCA Menards Series and NTT IndyCar Series racing at Iowa Speedway, could there be a NASCAR tripleheader in Newton, Iowa?

Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas answers this week’s questions on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel. Find out the answers in the video below.

About the author

Jared Haas

Jared Haas joined the Frontstretch staff in May 2020. A graduate of Cedarville University in December 2019, Jared has been a Nascar fan since 2006. One of Jared's passion is recreating and creating Nascar cars for video games.

