Chase Elliott has climbed from 98 points below a playoff spot to within 60 points.

But is time running out for Elliott to make the playoffs by points? What track could Elliott score the win to lock himself into the playoffs?

With the ARCA Menards Series and NTT IndyCar Series racing at Iowa Speedway, could there be a NASCAR tripleheader in Newton, Iowa?

Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas answers this week’s questions on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel. Find out the answers in the video below.

