Sage Karam Joining Hunt for Road America

Sage Karam will drive for Sam Hunt Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Road America, SHR announced July 19.

Karam is driving the No. 24 as a teammate to the full-time Kaz Grala.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity Sam and Toyota have presented me to drive the No. 24 Sam Hunt Racing GR Supra at Road America,” Karam said in a team release. “Sam has developed a really great program in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and it’s really an honor to drive for him.”

Added team owner Sam Hunt: “We are really excited to give Sage an opportunity at SHR to drive our [No.] 24 machine at Road America. Sage is a fierce competitor and has always shown he has the ability to make speed. I’m excited to see him behind the wheel of a Toyota GR Supra. He’s worked with Kris [Bowen, crew chief] in the past, so I feel the driver and crew chief communication will be easier and more efficient than your average single-race opportunity.

“Our goal is for Sage to run the entire race, keep his nose clean, and compete inside the top 10 for all the partners that helped make this happen.”

The start will mark Karam’s first with SHR. He’s largely driven for Alpha Prime Racing in his 18-race Xfinity career coming into this weekend at Pocono Raceway, scoring one top five and top 10.

In 2023, he has a best finish of 22nd, coming at the Chicago street course for APR.

