Entry List: 2023 Quaker State 400

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the second time this season this Sunday (July 9) for the Quaker State 400.

Thirty-seven cars will attempt to start the event this weekend, meaning all will make the race as long as the entry list does not change.

Austin Hill once again moves up to the Cup Series to drive the Beard Motorsports No. 62 at the site of his March victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Cole Custer kicks off a stint of three races in which he will pilot the No. 51 Jacob Companies Ford Mustang for Rick Ware Racing, making his first Cup start since moving back down to compete full time in the Xfinity Series.

The No. 15 Ford Mustang, the other RWR entry, will be piloted by JJ Yeley.

BJ McLeod is also back in the No. 78 after Josh Bilicki took it for a ride at the Chicago street course.

Coverage for the Quaker State 400 will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 9 and will air on USA Network.

