Cole Custer Driving for RWR for 3 Races

Cole Custer will drive the No. 51 Jacob Companies Ford Mustang for Rick Ware Racing in the next three races of the NASCAR Cup Series season, the team announced July 3.

Custer will drive the No. 51 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Pocono Raceway.

“It’s great to be getting back into a Cup car again, I can’t thank Rick Ware Racing enough for this opportunity,” Custer said in a team release. “RWR is building a solid program and I’m happy to help keep it growing in the right direction. It’s fun to be part of their group and hopefully we’ll have some solid runs together.”

This will be the first time Custer will compete in a Cup race since being replaced in the Stewart-Haas Racing No. 41 Ford Mustang by Ryan Preece at the end of the 2022 season.

Currently, Custer is competing full time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for SHR in its No. 00.

This is also a reunion between Custer and RWR, as he has made starts for the team in the past in an SHR collaboration.

“We have put a lot of effort into elevating our program the past two years and having Cole come race with us again is great for the team, he has won at every level he’s competed in and is having a strong season in the Xfinity Series this year,” RWR owner Rick Ware added. “We’re hoping to capitalize on the momentum of Cole winning two of the last three NXS races, and we look forward to getting started together in Atlanta.”

Custer is coming off his most recent win at The Loop 121 at the Chicago street course and is third in Xfinity standings.

