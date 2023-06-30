Through The Gears: Chicago Betting Preview

As NASCAR heads to the streets of Chicago, your host, Mark Harris, makes his way down to Florida to begin his home stand. However, that doesn’t stop your favorite NASCAR gambler from hitting the ground running towards the odds this week.

Chris with the Flag Hunting Podcast (@flag_hunting) joins Harris to talk about the usual topics each week, except this week we don’t have comparable tracks to banter. This week the pair dives into what tracks, stats and races you can utilize when laying wagers this week.

Chris brings his exceptional expertise to the top 10 market to discuss two drivers who are plus money that he believes cash this weekend. Mark then rounds out the episode with his best bet of the week. Not very often he turns to the outright market in this segment.

We’ll see you guys at the ticket counter.

