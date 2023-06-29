Podcast: An Exclusive Conversation With Carl Edwards

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
On this episode of The Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen, Nolen is joined by Jared Haas to recap the NASCAR action at Nashville Superspeedway last weekend.
Plus, in an exclusive interview, Frontstretch‘s Dalton Hopkins talked with former NASCAR Cup Series driver Carl Edwards.
Listen as Hopkins chats with Edwards about returning to the racetrack this year at Darlington Raceway and Nashville, thoughts on Ross Chastain and the changes in the sport since he left.
Nolen and Hass then preview the first-ever Chicago street course race and whether it will succeed.
