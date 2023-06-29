Podcast: An Exclusive Conversation With Carl Edwards

On this episode of The Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen, Nolen is joined by Jared Haas to recap the NASCAR action at Nashville Superspeedway last weekend.

Plus, in an exclusive interview, Frontstretch‘s Dalton Hopkins talked with former NASCAR Cup Series driver Carl Edwards.

Listen as Hopkins chats with Edwards about returning to the racetrack this year at Darlington Raceway and Nashville, thoughts on Ross Chastain and the changes in the sport since he left.

Nolen and Hass then preview the first-ever Chicago street course race and whether it will succeed.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

About the author About the Author More Articles By Bryan Nolen Bryan Nolen is the Podcast Manager for Frontstretch.com. He also hosts the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen and occasionally makes appearances on The Happy Hour Podcast. He has a Sportscasting degree from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting. He resides in Boise, Idaho, with his wife and two rabbits. Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen Jared Haas Jared Haas joined the Frontstretch staff in May 2020. A graduate of Cedarville University in December 2019, Jared has been a Nascar fan since 2006. One of Jared's passion is recreating and creating Nascar cars for video games.

Jared Haas https://frontstretch.com/author/jaredhaas/ Podcast: Rusty Wallace on Return to TV & More

