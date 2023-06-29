Race Weekend Central
Carl Edwards joins the Frontstretch Podcast

(Graphic: Jared Haas)

Podcast: An Exclusive Conversation With Carl Edwards

Bryan Nolen and Jared Haas

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

On this episode of The Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen, Nolen is joined by Jared Haas to recap the NASCAR action at Nashville Superspeedway last weekend.

Plus, in an exclusive interview, Frontstretch‘s Dalton Hopkins talked with former NASCAR Cup Series driver Carl Edwards.

Listen as Hopkins chats with Edwards about returning to the racetrack this year at Darlington Raceway and Nashville, thoughts on Ross Chastain and the changes in the sport since he left.

See also
Carl Edwards Has a Positive Outlook on Future of NASCAR

Nolen and Hass then preview the first-ever Chicago street course race and whether it will succeed.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

