NASCAR Cup Series action at Nashville Superspeedway

Entry List: 2023 Ally 400

Taylor Kornhoff

This Sunday (June 25), the NASCAR Cup Series returns from the off-week for the third annual Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.

Thirty-six cars will take to the track this weekend, meaning all will start the race as long as the current list does not change.

Brennan Poole is back in the No. 15 car for Rick Ware Racing, making his fourth start of the season, this time with MACC Door Systems adorning the hood.

JJ Yeley is in the other Rick Ware ride, once again getting behind the wheel of the No. 51 for the fifth time this season.

Josh Bilicki is also back in the No. 78 for Live Fast Motorsports this weekend.

Cup Entry List for Nashville

Coverage for the Ally 400 will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 25 and will air on NBC.

