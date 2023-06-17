Race Weekend Central
William Sawalich Passes Jesse Love on Last Lap to Win at Berlin

William Sawalich took a defiant trip to victory lane in the ARCA Menards Series on Saturday (June 17). The win came in the Berlin ARCA 200 at Berlin Raceway over Jesse Love, who dominated the majority of the race.

The defending points leader was held up by lapped cars with two laps to go, allowing Sawalich to get under him as the white flag came out. Sawalich ran away with the lead get his first ever victory in the series in only his second start.

Behind Love was Sean Hingorani in third, Andres Perez de Lara in fourth and Toni Breidinger in fifth for her best ever finish in ARCA.

Meanwhile, Frankie Muniz hung on for sixth place to continue his hunt for the championship.

Next week the stars of the ARCA Menards Series will journey to Elko Speedway in Minnesota for the Menards 250. The race will be broadcast on June 24, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.

