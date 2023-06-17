Jesse Love on the Pole for Berlin ARCA Race

Jesse Love continues to dominate the ARCA Menards Series as he won his third consecutive pole award on Saturday (June 17) at Berlin Raceway.

This is Love’s sixth career pole award, and he continues a streak of starting every ARCA race in the top three in 2023.

Love’s lap of 96.309 mph beat William Sawalich, who will start on the outside of the front row. Sean Hingorani will start in third, while Toni Breidinger and Christian Rose rounded out the top five.

Andres Perez de Lara qualified sixth, Zachary Tinkle, Frankie Muniz, Tony Consentino and Jon Garrett rounded out the top 10 of 17 drivers that will compete in the race.

All the drivers in the field made the race.

You can watch the ARCA Menards Series race on FOX Sports 1 or FloRacing at 8 p.m. ET.

