Denny Hamlin Scores Sonoma Cup Pole

Denny Hamlin turned the quickest lap in the NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma Raceway, his second pole of the season and his first career pole at the Wine Country road course.

Hamlin had to outpace road course aficionado Tyler Reddick to do so, turning in a top speed of 92.178 mph.

Reddick was just a tick off of Hamlin’s pace, with a speed of 92.068 mph.

Hamlin hasn’t won on a road course since 2016.

Michael McDowell put down a strong lap and will roll off third, followed by Christopher Bell and AJ Allmendinger rounding out the top five.

Ty Gibbs, Chris Buescher, former Sonoma winner Martin Truex Jr., last year’s winner Daniel Suarez and a returning Chase Elliott complete the top 10.

With 36 cars entered, none failed to qualify.

Coverage for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma will begin on Sunday (June 11) at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio and PRN.

