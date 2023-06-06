Entry List: 2023 General Tire 200

The ARCA Menards Series West travels to Sonoma Raceway this Friday (June 9) for their fifth race of the season, and a stacked field of 30 cars have entered for the General Tire 200.

Sebastian Arias returns to the series after one start in 2022, to make his first start of the season in the Rev Racing No. 2. His teammate is Jack Wood, who will pilot the No. 6 in his second West start of the year.

Johnny Borneman III makes his first appearance in the series since 2021, driving his own No. 8 machine.

NASCAR Cup Series star Ryan Preece joins a slew of drivers from the Cup and Xfinity series in race, driving for Cup team Stewart-Haas Racing in the No. 9.

After skipping the last race for the series at Portland International Raceway, Bobby Hillis Jr. is back for a fourth time this year in his No. 27.

Nick Joanides is making his third start of the season in the No. 77 for Performance-P1 Motorsports.

After appearances in the series in 2020, ‘21, and ‘22, Brian Kamisky returns to the series at Sonoma in his own No. 80.

Sammy Smith makes a return to the series for the first time this season in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 81, following a win in the season finale last year at Phoenix Raceway.

After multiple starts over the past two years, Tim Spurgeon makes his first appearance of 2023 in his own No. 86

Ethan Nascimento switches numbers from the No. 04 to the No. 21.

The General Tire 200 at Sonoma Raceway gets underway at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday (June 2). Tune into live broadcast on FloRacing, or listen in at ARCARacing.com. The race will be shown on delay on CNBC June 18, at 11:30 a.m. ET.

