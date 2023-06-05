Entry List: 2023 DoorDash 250

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to a road course for the second weekend in a row for the DoorDash 250 at Sonoma Raceway.

There are 41 cars entered into Saturday’s (June 10) event, meaning three entries will be sent home, barring any entry list changes.

Several NASCAR Cup Series drivers are dipping into Xfinity. That includes Ty Dillon, who will drive the No. 4 for JD Motorsports, which is generally piloted by Garrett Smithley. Smithley is not currently entered for the race, marking the first event he’s not at least attempted to qualify for in 2023.

Other Cup drivers include Daniel Suárez (No. 07, SS-Green Light Racing), AJ Allmendinger (No. 10, Kaulig Racing), Kyle Larson (No. 17, Hendrick Motorsports), Ty Gibbs (No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing), Aric Almirola (No. 28, RSS Racing) and Ross Chastain (No. 91, DGM Racing).

While not a full-time Cup driver like the above, Josh Bilicki will also attempt the double while driving the No. 36 for DGM; he’s also entered in the Cup event for Live Fast Motorsports.

Leland Honeyman is back to attempt another race, this time in the No. 35 for Emerling Gase Motorsports. His teammate is Brad Perez, who will pilot the No. 53, making his first start since Circuit of the Americas earlier this year (though he filled in for Honeyman as a relief driver at Portland International Raceway last weekend).

Dylan Lupton is back with Alpha Prime Racing, this time in the No. 43 car to make his second start of the season. Meanwhile, Sage Karam takes over the Alpha Prime No. 44, returning for his fourth race of the year, while the full-time Jeffrey Earnhardt moves into the team’s No. 45.

Kyle Sieg will be in the No. 29 for RSS Racing since Almirola is taking over the No. 28 for the weekend, giving RSS four entries.

The No. 66 MBM Motorsports car will be driven by Mason Filippi, attempting to make his second Xfinity start, following a 2022 appearance at Portland.

Kyle Weatherman is back in the series, this time running SSGLR’s No. 08.

The DoorDash 250 will take place on Saturday, June 10, at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article