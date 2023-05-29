Alsco Uniforms 300 Delayed Until After Cup Race Due to Rain

After several red flags due to misting, the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Alsco Uniforms 300 has been delayed once again. After the completion of stage one, NASCAR red-flagged the race for the second time on Monday (May 29). The race began to run into the scheduled start time of the NASCAR Cup Series race at 3 p.m. ET and will instead be run after the top series takes the checkered flag.

The remainder of the Xfinity race will air live on FOX Sports 2. The Cup race will still air on FOX.

Reigning series champion Ty Gibbs won stage one, followed by John Hunter Nemechek, Justin Allgaier and Daniel Hemric. A stacked roster of Sheldon Creed, Chandler Smith, Austin Hill, Josh Berry, Cole Custer and Riley Herbst rounded out the top 10.

The 200-lap race at Charlotte Motor Speedway will become official at the conclusion of stage two at lap 90.

The Xfinity Series race was set to take place on Saturday, but Mother Nature forced NASCAR to postpone it until Monday.

Teams hope to complete the race on Monday as teams must travel west for the series’ next two stops at Portland International Raceway and Sonoma Raceway.

