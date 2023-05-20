Daniel Suarez and Chris Buscher started from the pole in their respective heat races thanks to their pit crews on Friday night (May 19). Saturday night, the drivers returned the favor. Under mostly wet weather conditions, Suarez and Buescher dominated their heat races and will start on the front row for the All-Star Race Sunday.

Suarez and Chase Elliott led the field to the green flag in heat one. Elliott took the lead from the outside lane. Elliott led the first 27 laps before Suarez made the pass on Elliott to take the lead. On lap 32 NASCAR threw a competition caution to change to slick tires, however at the last minute changed back to wet-weather tires for the rest of heat one.

The restart came with 20 laps to go. Suarez grab the lead on the restart and drove away to win the heat race, giving him the pole for the All-Star Race. Joey Logano finished second, Chase Briscoe third and Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.

Ryan Blaney finished sixth. Elliott fell back on the restart and finished seventh, Kevin Harvick, Austin Cindric and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. rounded out the top 10. Erik Jones finished 11th out of the 11 cars.

Heat two began with Buescher and Austin Dillon on the front row. Buescher led the first 24 laps on slick tires, before the caution came out for rain. Teams came to pit road and swapped to wet weather tires.

The racing picked up on the wet weather tires and Buescher drove away to win the race. Dillon battled back to finished second as William Byron finished third. Brad Keselowski and Bubba Wallace rounded out the top five.

He made it look easy! @Chris_Buescher dominates his way to the win in Heat No. 2! #AllStarRace pic.twitter.com/Hc4m43zKSM — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 21, 2023

Martin Truex Jr. finished sixth and Kyle Busch seventh. Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick rounded out the top 10.

You can watch the NASCAR All-Star event starting at 5:30 p.m. ET Sunday with the All-Star Open on FOX Sports 1.

