On this week’s episode of Happy Hour, Trey Lyle, Dalton Hopkins, Michael Massie and Jared Haas discuss the big news of the week: Legacy Motor Club moving from Chevrolet to Toyota.

They also debate whether we just saw Martin Truex Jr.‘s last career win, as well as his overall legacy in the sport.

Plus, the debut of “Goodbye, Ross.”

Check it out whereever you get podcasts.

