NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. takes the checkered flag after winning the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway, NKP

(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Happy Hour: Was Dover Martin Truex Jr.’s Last Win?

Trey Lyle

On this week’s episode of Happy Hour, Trey Lyle, Dalton Hopkins, Michael Massie and Jared Haas discuss the big news of the week: Legacy Motor Club moving from Chevrolet to Toyota.

They also debate whether we just saw Martin Truex Jr.‘s last career win, as well as his overall legacy in the sport.

Plus, the debut of “Goodbye, Ross.”

Mike Kalasnik

Yes

