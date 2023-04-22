Denny Hamlin Wins Pole for Talladega Cup Race

Denny Hamlin did something Saturday (April 22) that he has never done before: put his FedEx Toyota on the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega.

It’s Hamlin’s 37th career pole, and it took him breaking the 52-second mark to win it. Hamlin’s speed of 180.751 mph outran Aric Almirola, who will start on the outside of the front row Sunday.

Ty Gibbs qualified third, Chase Briscoe fourth, and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five. Last season’s Talladega pole winner Christopher Bell qualified seventh, followed by teammate Martin Truex Jr. Joey Logano, Kyle Larson and Chris Buescher made up the rest of the top 10.

Briscoe ran the fastest lap in the first round of qualifying, with only one Chevrolet (driven by Larson) making it to the final round.

Austin Cindric will start from the rear of the field after making adjustments to his car immediately after inspection before qualifying.

You can watch the NASCAR Cup Series from Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on Fox.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article