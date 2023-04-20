NASCAR Mailbox: Tires, Tires, Tires

On this weekend’s NASCAR Mailbox, tires seemed to be the theme at Martinsville Speedway with rain tires, tires catching on fire and tires left on the track.

This left some fans wondering why NASCAR didn’t finish the Craftsman Truck Series race and why the caution was not thrown sooner when Anthony Alfredo lost his tire on the track.

Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas answers this week’s questions on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel. Find out the answers in the video below.

