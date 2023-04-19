Taylor Gray Starting 1st in ARCA Talladega Race

Taylor Gray will start from the pole in the ARCA Menards Series race at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend.

The lineup for the third race of the 2023 ARCA campaign was set via 2022 owners’ points. By virtue of Sammy Smith winning the 2022 season finale at Toledo Speedway, the No. 18 team, driven this weekend by Gray, clinched the owners’ championship.

The General Tire 200 is Gray’s first ARCA start at a superspeedway and also his first ARCA event starting first. Overall in his ARCA career, Gray has three wins — all in 2022 — plus 10 top fives and 12 top 10s.

Jesse Love will start alongside Gray on the front row in second. Love finished seventh in his other ARCA superspeedway event, the 2023 season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Andres Perez de Lara will start third. Perez de Lara is driving the No. 2, the same team that won at Talladega last year.

Scott Melton and Amber Balcaen round out the top five.

With 35 drivers entered, all will make the race.

The ARCA competitors will race on April 22 at 12:30 p.m. ET, with TV coverage provided by FOX Sports 1.

