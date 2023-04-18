Entry List: 2023 General Tire 200

The ARCA Menards Series joins the NASCAR Xfinity and Cup series at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend.

There are 35 cars entered for the event, so all will qualify, barring any late additions.

Kevin Hinckle is in the No. 0 of Peterson Motorsports. A.J. Moyer will pilot the No. 06.

Sean Corr is driving the No. 8 for his own team.

Taylor Gray hops in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 this week.

Bret Holmes is piloting his own No. 23.

Christian Rose is in the No. 32.

Patrick Emerling’s driving the No. 53 of Emerling-Gase Motorsports.

Alex Clubb is in the No. 03.

The General Tire 200 airs Saturday, April 22 at 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.

