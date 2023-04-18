Entry List: 2023 General Tire 200

The ARCA Menards Series joins the NASCAR Xfinity and Cup series at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend.
There are 35 cars entered for the event, so all will qualify, barring any late additions.
Kevin Hinckle is in the No. 0 of Peterson Motorsports. A.J. Moyer will pilot the No. 06.
Sean Corr is driving the No. 8 for his own team.
Taylor Gray hops in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 this week.
Bret Holmes is piloting his own No. 23.
Christian Rose is in the No. 32.
Patrick Emerling’s driving the No. 53 of Emerling-Gase Motorsports.
Alex Clubb is in the No. 03.
ARCA Entry List for Talladega
The General Tire 200 airs Saturday, April 22 at 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.
About the author
Joy joined Frontstretch in 2019 as a NASCAR DraftKings writer, expanding to news and iRacing coverage in 2020. She's currently an assistant editor while continuing to write daily fantasy and news articles. A California native, Joy was raised as a motorsports fan and started watching NASCAR extensively in 2001. She earned her B.A. degree in Liberal Studies at California State University Bakersfield in 2010.
