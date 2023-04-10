Stock Car Scoop: Should Bristol Dirt Return for a 4th Year?

A NASCAR Cup Series racer with a dirt background finally won on the surface at Bristol Motor Speedway’s Food City Dirt Race, as Christopher Bell took the win on Easter Sunday (April 9). Behind him, plenty of storylines broke out, from Austin Dillon’s surprising third-place run to some in-race payback (or so it seemed) between Kyle Larson and Ryan Preece.

Adam Cheek and Jared Haas break down the third installment of the event, whether Toyota is on the upswing and discuss if a fourth dirt race should be green lighted for Bristol in 2024.

