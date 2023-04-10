Stock Car Scoop: Should Bristol Dirt Return for a 4th Year?

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
A NASCAR Cup Series racer with a dirt background finally won on the surface at Bristol Motor Speedway’s Food City Dirt Race, as Christopher Bell took the win on Easter Sunday (April 9). Behind him, plenty of storylines broke out, from Austin Dillon’s surprising third-place run to some in-race payback (or so it seemed) between Kyle Larson and Ryan Preece.
Adam Cheek and Jared Haas break down the third installment of the event, whether Toyota is on the upswing and discuss if a fourth dirt race should be green lighted for Bristol in 2024.
Not only NO, hell no. There were 4 lead changes among 4 drivers and 14 cautions for 73 yellow flag laps. That tells you all you need to know. Unless they want to tear the track up and fix it, then Bristol is done. No more trick races…..