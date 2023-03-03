Through The Gears: Las Vegas Preview

On this episode of Through The Gears, Bryan Nolen fills in for Mike Bachmann and is joined by Michael Massie live from Las Vegas ahead of this weekend’s races.

Nolen then breaks down the key matchups between drivers ahead of Sunday’s race, which drivers you should roll the dice with and more.

