Through The Gears: Las Vegas Preview

On this episode of Through The Gears, Bryan Nolen fills in for Mike Bachmann and is joined by Michael Massie live from Las Vegas ahead of this weekend’s races.
Nolen then breaks down the key matchups between drivers ahead of Sunday’s race, which drivers you should roll the dice with and more.
About the author
Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.
Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen
